People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 363,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 70.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $64,738,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $16,664,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR opened at $19.40 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

