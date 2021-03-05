People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 205,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 194,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

