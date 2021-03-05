People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

