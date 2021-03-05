People s United Financial Inc. Sells 459 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

