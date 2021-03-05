Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the January 28th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Perion Network stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $670.10 million, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

