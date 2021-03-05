Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PESI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.89. 714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $83.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

