Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the January 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 253,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

