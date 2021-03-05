Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSMMY. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Persimmon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

PSMMY traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $81.69. 2,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,910. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

