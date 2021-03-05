Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$6.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.68.

TSE PEY opened at C$6.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$991.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.33.

In other news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

