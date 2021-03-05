Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lowered by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 799.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,430,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,153,000 after buying an additional 49,552 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 98,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,805,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

