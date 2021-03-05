Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

PHVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

