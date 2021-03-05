Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Down 5%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. 574,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,368,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

