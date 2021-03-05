PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $151,495.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $151,495.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.03 or 0.00472369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00078518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00083638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.00465203 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.