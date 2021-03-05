Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.80

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.80 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 50.40 ($0.66). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 79,533 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38.

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

