Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 6.3%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. 4,544,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,218,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

