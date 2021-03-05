Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.64.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

