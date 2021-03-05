PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the January 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PDI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,353. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 287,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

