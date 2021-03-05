Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.31, but opened at C$0.35. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 18,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

