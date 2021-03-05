Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $73.01 and last traded at $74.39. Approximately 13,176,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 13,205,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.17.

Specifically, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696,319 shares of company stock valued at $124,634,809 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

