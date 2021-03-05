Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $143.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.33.

NYSE:PXD opened at $158.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $160.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

