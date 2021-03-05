Piper Sandler Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $220.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $166.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.14.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heska by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heska by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

