Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $61.37 million and approximately $174,009.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00250479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00090267 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.