Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.82.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

