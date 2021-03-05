Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

Playtika stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. 20,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,159. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.25.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

