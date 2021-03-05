Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plaza Retail REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $2.99 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

