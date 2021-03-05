Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.