Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,385,649,233 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86.

Plutus PowerGen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus PowerGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus PowerGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.