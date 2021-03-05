PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Up 16.4%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s share price rose 16.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 624,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 281,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

PLXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 5.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.