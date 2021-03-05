Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.