Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) traded down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.63. 1,063,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 385,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,281,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

