Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Post were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Post by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Post stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.56. 2,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,361.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.