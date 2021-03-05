Power Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.52 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $127.52 million and $14.44 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.43 or 0.00754036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

POWR is a token. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,299,654 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

