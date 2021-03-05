PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Get PQ Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PQG. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

PQ Group stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,079,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.