PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.44

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.38, with a volume of 199656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.84.

Several research firms recently commented on PSK. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$14.25 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.03.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.