Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Up 10.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price shot up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.42. 111,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 118,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRAX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $43,610,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

