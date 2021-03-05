Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precigen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Precigen stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.