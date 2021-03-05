Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

