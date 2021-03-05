Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 7.6%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.36. 654,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,197,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $111,607.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares in the company, valued at $45,378,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,068 shares of company stock valued at $709,226. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 639.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 128,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

