Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. CIBC increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of PBH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 11,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

