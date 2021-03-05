Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0264 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. Primas has a market cap of $1.39 million and $9.03 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.00371058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

