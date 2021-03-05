Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.00. Primo Water reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 169,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.