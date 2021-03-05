Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $19,477,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $18,349,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $186.72 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

