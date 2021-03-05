Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.49.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

