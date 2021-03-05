Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after buying an additional 894,369 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

