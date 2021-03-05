Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) CFO Sells $199,796.40 in Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deanna D. Strable-Soethout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

