Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,515 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after buying an additional 444,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 311,235 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.