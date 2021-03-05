Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 104,055.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLI stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

