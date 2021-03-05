Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU opened at $29.60 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

