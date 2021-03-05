Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 141.2% in February

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSET opened at $45.44 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 505,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 84.32% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

