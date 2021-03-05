Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,062. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

